As of Jan. 3, 2022, until further notice Eastern Shore Rural Health System, Inc. patients experiencing the following symptoms, who are age 5 or older, will be seen by phone/video medical appointments to prevent the possible spread of COVID:

·       Fever or chills.

·       Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing.

·       Nasal congestion (stuffy nose).

·       Runny nose.

·       Sneezing.

·       Sore or scratchy throat.

·       Painful swallowing.

·       Cough.

·       Fatigue.

·       Muscle or body aches.

·       Headache.

·       New loss of taste or smell.

·       Nausea or vomiting.

·       Diarrhea.

All medical and dental patients will be screened at the door. Patients with any of the symptoms listed will not be seen inside Rural Health facilities.

.