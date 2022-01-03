As of Jan. 3, 2022, until further notice Eastern Shore Rural Health System, Inc. patients experiencing the following symptoms, who are age 5 or older, will be seen by phone/video medical appointments to prevent the possible spread of COVID:
· Fever or chills.
· Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing.
· Nasal congestion (stuffy nose).
· Runny nose.
· Sneezing.
· Sore or scratchy throat.
· Painful swallowing.
· Cough.
· Fatigue.
· Muscle or body aches.
· Headache.
· New loss of taste or smell.
· Nausea or vomiting.
· Diarrhea.
All medical and dental patients will be screened at the door. Patients with any of the symptoms listed will not be seen inside Rural Health facilities.
.