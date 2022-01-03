As of Jan. 3, 2022, until further notice Eastern Shore Rural Health System, Inc. patients experiencing the following symptoms, who are age 5 or older, will be seen by phone/video medical appointments to prevent the possible spread of COVID:

· Fever or chills.

· Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing.

· Nasal congestion (stuffy nose).

· Runny nose.

· Sneezing.

· Sore or scratchy throat.

· Painful swallowing.

· Cough.

· Fatigue.

· Muscle or body aches.

· Headache.

· New loss of taste or smell.

· Nausea or vomiting.

· Diarrhea.

All medical and dental patients will be screened at the door. Patients with any of the symptoms listed will not be seen inside Rural Health facilities.

