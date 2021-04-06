ONANCOCK, VA — Congresswoman Elaine Luria Monday announced that Eastern Shore Rural Health System received $5,704,750 in funding as a result of the American Rescue Plan Act. The funding is part of a $10 billion effort within in the $1.9 trillion economic recovery package to expand access to COVID-19 vaccines and build vaccine confidence in hardest-hit and highest-risk communities.

“The American Rescue Plan is critical to expanding access to the vaccine, ending the pandemic and securing the economic recovery for the Eastern Shore,” Congresswoman Luria said. “Getting more resources to our rural communities is a top priority of mine, and I’m thrilled that Eastern Shore Rural Health System can use this funding to help so many people.”

Eastern Shore Rural Health System, Inc. is a Community Health Center Network with four medical centers within the region.

“Eastern Shore Rural Health System, Inc. is grateful to receive more than $5.7 million through the American Rescue Plan Act to expand access to services to all residents of Virginia’s Eastern Shore. Within the next few weeks we will be exploring opportunities to use these funds to better serve our community including providing care for vulnerable populations and combating COVID-19 vaccination hesitancy to get more residents vaccinated” said Eastern Shore Rural Health CEO Matthew Clay. “Rural Health strives to ensure equity – that all residents have access to quality care – and this funding will help us continue to achieve this.”

