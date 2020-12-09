As we approach flu season, we must continue taking preventive measures to keep ourselves and others safe and healthy. Several Eastern Shore Rural Health community health centers are providing flu shots on an appointment-only basis.

Senior flu shots for ages 65+ and flu mist will not be available. Eastern Shore Rural Health will charge your insurance company if you have health insurance. If you do not have insurance, the flu shot will cost $10. The schedule is as follows:

Chincoteague Island Community Health Center (4049 Main St, Chincoteague, VA 23336) Monday through Friday, from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM.

Eastville Community Health Center (17068 Lankford Hwy, Eastville, VA 23347) Monday through Friday, from 8:20 AM 11:00 AM and 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM.

Onley Community Health Center (20306 Badger Ln, Onley, VA 23418) Monday through Friday, from 9:00 AM to 10:40 AM and 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM.

(20306 Badger Ln, Onley, VA 23418)

