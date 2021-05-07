Eastern Shore Rural Health System, Inc. will soon be able to vaccinate 12 through 17-year-old Eastern Shore of Virginia residents against COVID-19 with the Pfizer vaccine. The Pfizer vaccine is expected to be authorized for use in all adolescents age 12 and older by early next week. To get your child vaccinated, call any Rural Health center to add your child’s name to the vaccination list. Details on how the vaccinations will be given will be announced ASAP.

Appointments are required. You do not have to be a Rural Health patient to be vaccinated and there is no out of pocket cost. Call to schedule a time: Atlantic center 757-824-5676, Chincoteague center 757-336-3682, Eastville center 757-331-1086, or Onley center 757-787-7374.

.