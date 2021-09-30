WASHINGTON– Eastern Shore Rural Health System has been awarded $848,194 in pandemic monty. U.S. Sens. Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine on Wednesday announced that Virginia health centers will receive overall, $28,545,390 from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to better serve vulnerable communities that have been disproportionately affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Health centers are vital to the communities they serve, and too often they are lacking the resources they need to provide the care Virginians need. These challenges have been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic,” the Senators said. “These funds will give care centers the ability to adequately treat patients and continue their lifesaving work during the global pandemic.”