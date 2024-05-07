ESRH customers may experience difficulty in calling or communicating electronically Tuesday

May 7, 2024
|
Due to broadband issues, Eastern Shore Rural Health patients and Eastern Shore Rural Health pharmacy customers may experience difficulty calling and/or communicating electronically with Rural Health locations today, Tuesday May 7.
- Rural Health patients who have an appointment should arrive 15 minutes before their appointment. Locations are open.
- Rural Health patients who wish to make an appointment should wait until our system is fully functioning to make one. Please call back periodically.
- Rural Health patients who are sick, but don’t have an appointment, should go to the nearest Rural Health center if they need to be seen today.
- Onley Community Pharmacy patients should contact Atlantic Community Pharmacy at (757) 824-4477.
Updates will be issued as information becomes available.