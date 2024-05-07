ESRH customers may experience difficulty in calling or communicating electronically Tuesday

May 7, 2024
Eastern Shore Rural Health

Due to broadband issues, Eastern Shore Rural Health patients and Eastern Shore Rural Health pharmacy customers may experience difficulty calling and/or communicating electronically with Rural Health locations today, Tuesday May 7.

 

  • Rural Health patients who have an appointment should arrive 15 minutes before their appointment. Locations are open.
  • Rural Health patients who wish to make an appointment should wait until our system is fully functioning to make one. Please call back periodically.
  • Rural Health patients who are sick, but don’t have an appointment, should go to the nearest Rural Health center if they need to be seen today.
  • Onley Community Pharmacy patients should contact Atlantic Community Pharmacy at (757) 824-4477.

 

Updates will be issued as information becomes available.

