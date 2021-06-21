ACCOMAC, VIRGINIA) June 21, 2021 — The Eastern Shore Public Library is ready to help children get ready for Kindergarten with the “1,000 Things before Kindergarten” early childhood program. In partnership with the Library of Virginia and funded by the Institute of Museum and Library Services, the 1,000 Things before Kindergarten program features a custom folder, a free book, log sheets, activity suggestions and prizes for every 100 books or activities completed. Participation includes things like playing in water/bath, singing, counting, measuring and many other every day and not-so-everyday activities.

This fun parent-child program encourages family relationships in learning new skills, ones that lead up the road to learning to read. Visit one of the four libraries on the Eastern Shore located in Accomac, Cape Charles, Chincoteague, and Nassawadox to pick up a free 1,000 Things before Kindergarten Program starter kit. For more information, contact Youth Services Librarian Tiffany Flores at youthservices@espl.org OR call 757-787-3400.

.