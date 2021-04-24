On Fridays, Eastern Shore Public Library will be hosting virtual “Draw With Me” art programs for youth. During these sessions, young artists of any skill level will be able to draw and chat online with Youth Services Librarian, Tiffany Flores. The one hour drawing program will teach basic art skills, about digital art and the technology behind it. While not required, participants are encouraged to draw along with the Librarian with their own art supplies, ask questions, and give drawing suggestions. Additionally, participants are encouraged to share their artwork on Instagram by tagging Eastern Shore Public Library’s new Instagram @ESPLyouthservice.

Virtual sessions will be hosted on Zoom webinar every Friday at 11:00 am. All ages are invited to register for this free event and join in on this hour of fun, creativity, and digital learning. Registration is now open and available in an ongoing basis. To register, visit espl.org and click on the calendar. Questions about the Zoom interface and online safety, can be directed by email youthservices@espl.org or call the library at 757-787-3400.

