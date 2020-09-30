Win one of ten gift baskets in the Eastern Shore Public Library Foundation’s second annual “Count Me In!” basket drawing fundraiser. Funds are still needed for construction, technology, and furnishings for the new ESVA Regional Library and Heritage Center under construction now in Parksley, Virginia. Each basket has a minimum value of $125. This year’s basket drawing fundraiser will support furnishing the Arthur W. Perdue Children’s Room.

Baskets can be viewed and tickets purchased for $5 each online at espl.org/fundraisers or at the Eastern Shore Public Libraries in Accomac, Chincoteague, and Nassawadox. Tickets are also available at the Book Bin in Onley or C.D. Marsh Jewelers in Onancock.

Sponsors of the baskets include Onancock Sailing Adventures, Burnham Guides Padding Adventures, Red Queen Gallery, Mallards at the Wharf, Friends of the Eastern Shore Public Library, Corner Bakery, Jerusalem Baptist Church, the Exmore Rotary Club, Holden’s Residential Rental, Family Fun & Games, WalMart Supercenter # 4378, Roses Department Store, Center for Community & Family Development Corporation, Another Level Career & Wellness, LLC, and the Onancock Rotary Club.

Help support furnishing the new library’s Arthur W. Perdue Children’s Room and, possibly win a wonderful basket in time for the holidays! The drawing will be Friday, December 4 and you do not need to be present to win. “Count Me In!” is a fundraiser everyone can participate in, helping to make the new library truly a community library.

For more information contact the Eastern Shore Public Library Foundation at (757) 787-2500.

