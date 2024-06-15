ESPL names new director

At its regular June meeting, the Eastern Shore Public Library Board of Trustees appointed Christopher Pote as System Director. Pote has been serving as Manager of the Heritage Center for the last two years and brings nineteen years’ experience to the position.

Trustee Chair Joyce Holland expressed the Board’s confidence in making the appointment. “Chris is highly qualified for this position and has proved to be a valuable asset to ESPL during his tenure to date, with both his management of the Heritage Center and his service as Interim Director since March,” Holland noted. “We are delighted to have him continue with our System in this vital leadership role.”

Pote holds a bachelor’s degree in history from Penn State and a master’s degree in library and information science from the Catholic University of America. Prior to joining ESPL, he was Archivist for Virginia Theological Seminary in Alexandria. In his time here, Pote led the completion of the buildout of and relocation to Eastern Shore Regional Library and Heritage Center in Parksley and has been an integral leader in past director transitions. Chris believes that basic access to information and resources is a fundamental human right.

Pote said, “I am honored for this opportunity to lead the amazing ESPL staff and learn how we can best serve the communities of the Eastern Shore.”

For questions or information about getting your free library card, please email Eastern Shore Public Library at [email protected] or call 757-787-3400.