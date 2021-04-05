Pictured above: Library staff pose in the 1,104 sf archive room now under construction in the Heritage Center.

In celebration of new Eastern Shore Regional Library and Heritage Center

In addition to the 2021 cornerstone be placed at the new Eastern Shore of Virginia Regional Library and Heritage Center, a time capsule is being planned. The capsule will be stored in the Heritage Center’s 1,104 square foot climate controlled archive room. The Library is soliciting entries for a contest to determine what should be included in the time capsule. Winning entries will receive a prize.

Time capsules are a traditional means to commemorate a certain point in time. Items are placed in a capsule that is sealed and reopened far into the future. 2021 marks an important year with the opening of the Heritage Center in the new library. It also, hopefully, marks the end to the pandemic. What should be included in this Eastern Shore time capsule?

The Library invites images or written entries for the contest to be submitted by email, Facebook messaging, or postal mail. Please do not submit any non-paper items or books as they will not be returned if not selected. Contest entries can include photographs, poems, short stories, or letters. Photographs can be images of people or places, of small items you think should be included and would like to donate, or images of 2021 events. All entries will be scanned and included in a virtual time capsule on the library’s website. Winning entries will be physically placed in a time capsule stored in the Heritage Center archives.

Entries must include the contestant’s name, birth year, email, and mailing address in addition to a brief explanation as to why the entry should be included. Entries that are inappropriate for viewing by children will not be accepted. Please limit entries to three per person. School groups, civic groups, and churches are encouraged to enter as well. Entries or questions can be emailed to espl@espl.org, messaged to the Eastern Shore Public Library Facebook page, or mailed to ESPL, PO Box 25, Parksley, VA 23421.

The contest starts Monday, April 5th to recognize National Library Week. Entries will be accepted until May 1, 2021. Help the Eastern Shore celebrate the new Regional Library and Heritage Center now under construction in the town of Parksley. Help mark this important time in history with this time capsule. To learn more about the library building project, go to www.shorelibrary.com.

.