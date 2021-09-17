Pictured: a basket donated by the Onancock Wharf

The Eastern Shore Public Library Foundation is launching their annual “Count Me In!” basket drawing fundraiser on September 15th. Seventeen baskets have been donated to help support the children’s library services at all the four libraries on the Shore located in Accomac, Cape Charles, Chincoteague and Nassawadox. Each of these wonderful basket of gifts, goods and services has a minimum value from $150 to $900 and you are able select the basket of your choice. The drawing will be held on Friday, December 3rd, 2021.

Each basket displays a unique flavor of Eastern Shore donations. Tickets are $5 each and can be purchased at the following locations: The Book Bin, Jaxon’s, C. D. Marsh Jewelers, and at all four Eastern Shore Public Libraries. Tickets are also available for purchase online at ShoreLibrary.OurRaffle.org

Northampton Lumber basket

The total value of all seventeen baskets is over $5,000 and include donations from a variety of organizations, businesses, and agencies. Major contributors are: Kiwanis Club of Accomack; Colette Nelson ; Northampton Lumber; Jerusalem Baptist Church; Soroptimist International of Accomack; The Leonard Family; Cape Charles Rotary basket: YBALON AirBnB, Blue Heron Realty, Karen Zamorsky, Lemon Tree Gallery, Melfa’s Uniques & Antiques; Bloxom Auto, Shore Tire & Auto, Sleepy’s Car Wash, Roses Department Store; Periwinkles Boutique, Moonrise Jewelry, Baskets & Bows Floral Design, Peninsula Cleaners, Corner Bakery, Finnwalk Creations, Becca’s Cakes; Mallards at the Wharf, Burnham Guides, Onancock Sailing Adventures; Holden’s Residential Rentals; Exmore Rotary Club; Eastern Shore Community College Foundation; The Fiege Family; E. S. Yacht & County Club; Another Level Living (Dr. Heather) & Friends (Buoy 56, Book Bin, Vendor 21, Pure Serenity Massage); and books from the Latimer Collection donated by Karen Hatch. To see a complete listing of the generous donors, visit ShoreLibrary.OurRaffle.org.

Help support the library’s children programming and possibly win a wonderful basket in time for the holidays. For more information contact the Eastern Shore Public Library Foundation at (757) 787-2500.