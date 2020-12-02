Eastern Shore Public Library’s Accomac and Nassawadox locations will be closed on the following days in December. On Fridays, December 4 and 18, the libraries will be observing Wellbeing Days to promote awareness of self-care during the stressful time of the pandemic and the recent surge in COVID-19 cases. Holiday closings will take place on December 24, 25 and 31 and January 1. Many library resources such as downloadable e-books and audiobooks are available 24/7 at espl.org.

The staff and board of the Eastern Shore Public Library are grateful for the patience and support of the Shore community as it has worked to maintain library services during the pandemic while following CDC safety guidelines for library visitors, staff, and volunteers.

.