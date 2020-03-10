ESO Arts Center has announced it is the proud recipient of $25,000 from the Richard & Caroline T. Gwathmey Memorial Trust.

The Richard & Caroline T. Gwathmey Memorial Trust was established by Mrs. Elizabeth Gwathmey Jeffress in 1981 in memory of her parents. Mrs. Jeffress was particularly interested in the history, literature, art and architecture of Virginia.

This Grant was awarded to support ongoing operations at ESO Arts center and designated arts outreach. Funds will support scholarship awards, annual master classes, Ballet performances, and other community collaborations.

