ESCSB encourages New Year learning with free wellness, mental health, and safety trainings

As the holiday season approaches, many people start thinking about plans for the upcoming new year. New Year’s resolutions often focus on better self-care, enhancing life in a positive way, and increasing life satisfaction and happiness. If your New Year’s Resolution is to learn something new, consider adding the valuable trainings offered by the Eastern Shore Community Services Board’s (ESCSB) Office of Prevention Services to your list.

The ESCSB’s Prevention Office offers several trainings throughout the year that are available for anyone to take for free. The Activate Your Wellness training provides instruction on how to integrate small changes into one’s life such that lasting positive impacts to overall wellness can be achieved. Adult Mental Health First Aid teaches individuals how to help an adult who may be struggling with mental health or substance use challenges. This training helps participants identify, understand, and respond to signs of mental health or substance use for the purpose of offering the first level of support.

A similar version of this course is designed to train adults on how to assist youth who may be experiencing a mental health challenge. The Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs) course focuses on understanding childhood trauma and the lifelong implications it can have on individuals; thereby, aiding in support and positive outcomes. In addition to these courses, there are other courses such as the REVIVE Opioid Overdose training. It teaches how to administer naloxone, a life-saving medication that can reverse opioid overdoses, which is critical in consideration of the opioid epidemic. Knowledgeable trainers provide guidance to help participants gain the necessary skills to potentially save a life. The SafeTalk.course provides skills to recognize when someone might be having suicidal thoughts and how to connect them with community resources or a suicide first aid provider.

For more information on the trainings offered by the ESCSB’s Prevention Office or to sign up for these free courses, please visit escsb.org, go to the News and Events tab to find the Calendar of Events.