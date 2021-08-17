High Standing in the State Continues with Latest Report

Every year, PracticalNursing.org studies PN programs in each state. We are excited to announce that Eastern Shore Community College’s PN program has been ranked as one of the best in Virginia at #6!

PracticalNursing.org is known for being the leading LPN advancement and ranking agency. They have been publishing their annual rankings list since 2014.

The complete ranking can be viewed online at : https://www.practicalnursing.org/lpn-programs/virginia/#top

Nursing programs were assessed on several factors which represent how well a program supports students towards licensure and beyond. Past and present first time NCLEX-PN “pass-rates” were analyzed and weighted by year. You can learn more about the methodology used here: https://www.practicalnursing.org/lvn-lpn-ranking-methodology

Congratulations to instructors Peggy Bennett, Bonnie Nordstrom, and Felicia Blake for their hard work and dedication to students. ESCC PN/LTCA Program Coordinator commented that “I and my fellow instructors commend the ESCC Nursing students for their hard work and demonstrated excellence in passing NCLEX”.

