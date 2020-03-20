The students, faculty and staff of Eastern Shore Community College will be going into uncharted territory beginning Tuesday, March 24.

For the first time in the college’s history, the college will be going to full remote delivery of classes for students and teleworking for faculty and staff.

Here is ESCC President Dr. Jim Shaeffer making the announcement live in 103.3 FM WESR Friday afternoon:

While Dr. Shaeffer admitted this wasn’t part of the plan, he said he was proud of his staff for sinking their teeth into this problem and delivering a solution.

For more information on the plan you can visit es.vccs.edu.

Dr. Shaeffer’s full interview can also be heard below.