ESCC to host annual Spring Career Fair

Eastern Shore Community College is set to host its annual Spring Career Fair, offering job seekers an opportunity to connect with dozens of employers from across the region.

The event, organized by ESCC Career Services, will take place Wednesday, April 22, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Workforce Development Services Building on the Eastern Shore Community College campus in Melfa. The career fair is open to both students and the general public.

Organizers say more than 40 local and regional employers are expected to attend, representing a wide range of industries including healthcare, education, law enforcement, government, construction, and the military. Attendees are encouraged to bring copies of their resumes and dress professionally, as many employers will be actively recruiting for open positions.

Participating organizations include major regional employers such as NASA, Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital, Eastern Shore Rural Health, The Nature Conservancy, and Virginia Spaceport Authority, along with multiple school systems, public safety agencies, and private businesses.

Officials say the event is designed to help connect local residents with employment opportunities while supporting workforce development efforts across Virginia’s Eastern Shore.