Eastern Shore Community College will honor its 2020 graduates with a special commencement celebration that has been scheduled based on positive feedback by our students. Despite the unusual circumstances brought about by COVID-19, we want to come together as a college community to send the graduating class of 2020 off with a salute on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at 6:00p.m.

The celebration will take place rain or shine on campus in Melfa and will be simulcast on WESR 103.3 and broadcast on FaceBook Live.

This commencement will be a socially distanced event. Graduates will line up in cars and drive around to the Workforce Development Services building and proceed to the Great Hall in groups of 4 to receive their diplomas. Once a graduate receives their diploma, they will immediately exit the building. NOTE: due to Covid-19, only graduates are permitted in the Great Hall for the awarding of the degree.

A photo booth will be set up outside for photos to commemorate the event. High-resolution copies suitable for printing, will be available for download in the days following the event.

Graduates may arrive and start lining up at 5:30p.m. They will enter through the back driveway, the entrance located near the Chamber of Commerce (heading towards the airport). Direction will be provided by ESCC Security and staff upon arrival.

A mask is required for participation. ESCC will also be providing a special commemorative face mask or you may wear one of your own.

Dress code for graduation is up to the individual. Graduates with regalia are welcome to wear it, or simply come dressed as you are comfortable for the occasion. The emphasis of this event will be to honor our students and their achievements to the best of our ability, while practicing the highest standards of health and safety during the pandemic.

Graduates are encouraged to check email, social media, and es.vccs.edu, for any last minute updates or changes that may occur. A Facebook Live invite will be available on @esccva that can be shared with family and friends, in addition to the audio simulcast on WESR 103.3FM.

Questions can be directed to wlecato@es.vccs.edu.

.