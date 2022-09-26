Your Eastern Shore Community College gathered for the Fall 2022 Staff and Faculty Convocation on Friday, September 16th. This was an opportunity to recognize the years of service for 12 members of the ESCC team.
Individuals were awarded certificates for their respective years of service and were acknowledged by President Dr. Jim Shaeffer, and V.P. Dr. Patrick Tompkins, at a luncheon held at the Great Hall of Workforce Development Services on campus in Melfa.
Award Recipients:
Carole Reed – 30 years
Malcolm White – 20 years
Tina Taylor – 10 years
LoriAnn Kelley – 10 years
Christina Duffman – 10 years
David Branch – 5 years
Dr. William Foxworthy – 5 years
Clarence Savage – 5 years
Kentrelle Walker – 5 years
Judy Burr – 5 years
Felicia Blake – 5 years
Dr. Julie Nash – 5 years