Your Eastern Shore Community College gathered for the Fall 2022 Staff and Faculty Convocation on Friday, September 16th. This was an opportunity to recognize the years of service for 12 members of the ESCC team.

Individuals were awarded certificates for their respective years of service and were acknowledged by President Dr. Jim Shaeffer, and V.P. Dr. Patrick Tompkins, at a luncheon held at the Great Hall of Workforce Development Services on campus in Melfa.

Award Recipients:

Carole Reed – 30 years

Malcolm White – 20 years

Tina Taylor – 10 years

LoriAnn Kelley – 10 years

Christina Duffman – 10 years

David Branch – 5 years

Dr. William Foxworthy – 5 years

Clarence Savage – 5 years

Kentrelle Walker – 5 years

Judy Burr – 5 years

Felicia Blake – 5 years

Dr. Julie Nash – 5 years