ESCC selected for Achieving the Dream

College will be part of the rural-serving cohort

ESCC is pleased to announce that it has been selected by Achieving the Dream (ATD), a national, leading higher education reform network of more than 300 community colleges across the country, to be part of its second Accelerating Equitable Outcomes initiative.

As one of six Accelerating Equitable Outcomes colleges in this cohort, ESCC will join the ATD Network of more than 300 community colleges nationwide. College leaders will actively engage in the cohort as a community of practice, sharing their strategies and learning as they seek to serve rural communities in innovative, evidence-based ways.

The cohort brings these colleges together with ATD coaches and subject matter experts in a three-year engagement to focus on deepening their analyses of data to better understand their students’ needs, increasing institutional capacity, deploying dynamic student supports for both inside and outside the classroom, and developing an action plan to continue and sustain their student success work.

ESCC President Dr. Jim Shaeffer shared his excitement on the designation saying that, “the selection for this cohort of Achieving the Dream of a Rural Serving Community College comes at a great time as we launch our new strategic plan to better serve the needs of our students and community. The focus of Achieving the Dream dovetails perfectly with our YES! culture of hospitality, accountability, transparency, and inclusion. We look forward to moving ESCC forward by working with our colleagues through Achieving the Dream.”

Eastern Shore Community College along with fellow cohort colleges and eight other institutions new to the ATD Network, will convene for ATD’s Kickoff Institute, an annual event to welcome incoming Network colleges, which will be held this year from June 12 to 14 in New Orleans. The Kickoff will set the stage for the colleges’ partnerships with ATD and introduce them to the organization’s Institutional Capacity Framework, a comprehensive assessment built on essential capacities that help colleges develop a student-centered culture and enhance student success.

Your Eastern Shore Community College welcomes all learners by providing educational pathways and support services that expand aspirations and lead to a vibrant community. The college aspires to be the national model of a community college serving a rural area through diverse programming that leads to better lives and a better Shore.

YES! Your Eastern Shore—is ESCC’s culture of hospitality. YES! encourages all to start from a positive perspective, develop personal YES! visions and statements, and take prideful ownership of the college and the entire Shore community.

Achieving the Dream (ATD) is a partner and champion of more than 300 community colleges across the country. Drawing on expert coaches, groundbreaking programs, and national peer network, the organization provides institutions with integrated, tailored support for every aspect of their work — from foundational capacities such as leadership, data, and equity to intentional strategies for supporting students holistically, building K–12 partnerships, and more. ATD calls this Whole College Transformation. Its vision is for every college to be a catalyst for equitable, antiracist, and economically vibrant communities. ATD knows that with the right partner and the right approach, colleges can drive access, completion rates, and employment outcomes — so that all students can access life-changing learning that propels them into community-changing careers. Follow ATD on X (Twitter), Facebook, and LinkedIn. To learn more, visit the Achieving the Dream (ATD) website: www.achievingthedream.org.