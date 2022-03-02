Offering Students Access to 24/7 Mental Health Care

As part of the Virginia Community College System’s ongoing efforts to prioritize the health and well-being of the campus community, ESCC students now have free and immediate access to mental health support through TimelyMD, the leading telehealth company specializing in higher education.

TimelyMD developed its proprietary TimelyCare technology to offer students a 24/7 extension of campus health and counseling center resources that is as easy and convenient as making a video or phone call. Through the TimelyCare app on their phone or other device, VCCS students can now select from a wide-ranging menu of virtual care options from licensed physicians and counselors in all 50 states – at no cost to them and without the hassle of traditional insurance – including:

On-demand mental health support (TalkNow)

Appointment-based mental health counseling (Scheduled Counseling) Available January 3, 2022

Psychiatric support Available January 3, 2022

Health coaching Available January 3, 2022

Additionally, faculty and staff have access to support that empowers them to help students achieve a sense of well-being, live healthier lifestyles and improve their mental health.

TimelyCare allows students to see the profiles, faces and specialty care details of a diverse range of licensed physicians and counselors available to them. They can choose to meet with a specific provider or select the first available. Typical consultations begin within 5-10 minutes – less than the amount of time it takes to walk across campus.

TimelyCare’s ease of use, convenience and immediacy make it easier than ever for VCCS students to get the help they need, when they need it. In fact, 60 percent of all students who have sought mental health support from TimelyMD said they would have done nothing if the service were not available to them.

ESCC President Dr. Jim Shaeffer commented, “TimelyCare enhances campus resources by making care more readily available to students whenever it’s convenient for them, helping limit the spread of illness, reduce the stigma of mental health counseling, and grant peace of mind to students and their families.”

Demand for teletherapy visits in particular skyrocketed during the pandemic, and mental health remains the top concern of college and university presidents. A recent survey found the majority of college students feel even more stress and anxiety than they did a year ago as COVID-19 continues to disrupt their plans to resume everyday activities and enjoy a more “normal” fall semester.

“College students said the number one thing their campuses can do to support them right now is provide more virtual services focused on their health and well-being, such as telehealth and teletherapy,” said Luke Hejl, TimelyMD CEO and co-founder. “Through TimelyCare, we are proud to deliver best-in-class virtual care to help VCCS students thrive.”

About TimelyMD

TimelyMD is the leading telehealth provider specializing in higher education. Its mission is to improve the well-being of college students by making virtual medical and mental health care accessible anytime, anywhere. The comprehensive TimelyCare solution optimizes campus resources and supports clinical staff by delivering continuity of care to hundreds of thousands of students at more than 130 colleges and universities. Customizable by school, TimelyCare’s wide-ranging telehealth and teletherapy services – including on-demand and scheduled medical care, on-demand and scheduled mental health counseling, psychiatric support, health coaching, and faculty and staff guidance – are designed to help students thrive in all aspects of their lives. Visit