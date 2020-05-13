Eastern Shore Community College Math Instructor Joshua Taylor has been honored by Radford University as the Outstanding Student in the Master of Science in Education: Mathematics program. The award for 2019-2020 was determined by faculty who found Mr. Taylor to be “conscientious and meticulous in his work ethic, and always willing to take on new challenges.” His nomination and selection is a result of academic success, active participation in university and professional matters, and excellence both in and out of the classroom.

Because of the pandemic, the annual College of Education and Human Development Awards Celebration is not being held, but Joshua has received his certificate and an honor cord that may be worn with his regalia during the Hooding Ceremony currently scheduled for Friday, December 11, 2020.

Mr. Taylor maintains a 4.0 GPA in the online program at Radford University, while serving as a full-time instructor at Eastern Shore Community College. Joshua also serves on various committees at the college and is active in the school’s Phi-Theta Kappa Chapter.