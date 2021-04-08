Offering Details on Celebrations and the Opportunity to Share Your ESCC Stories and Experiences

Eastern Shore Community College is thrilled to celebrate 50 years of providing classes, job training, certifications and degrees to the Eastern Shore community from our Melfa campus. ESCC has come a long way from its start at the U.S. Navy Base near Wallops Island as part of the Eastern Shore Branch of the School of Continuing Studies of the University of Virginia in 1964. The College has just opened a new $22 million dollar building that opened in 2020 with high tech labs and state of the art classrooms.

The newly launched anniversary webpage will be the source of information for upcoming celebrations, nostalgic photos, and videos. It will also host an effort to collect stories and recollections from students, faculty, staff, and anyone in the community who has an ESCC experience to share.

There is a user friendly portal on the page that allows individuals the opportunity to upload their memories in written form with the ability to share photos as well. Stories will be posted on the media portion of the page, and with permission, some will also be shared on social media, print and radio.

Visit the page here. Alumni who are interested in being involved in upcoming events and future alumni projects, please contact alumni@es.vccs.edu.

.