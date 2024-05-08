ESCC Graduation Ceremony to be broadcast live tonight

WESR will broadcast the Eastern Shore Community College commencement tonight beginning at 5 p.m. and concluding around 6:30.

Nandua graduate and federal judge Jamar Walker will be delivering the Commencement Address. Walker was sworn in as a United States District Judge in the Norfolk Division of the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia.

Judge Walker was raised in Melfa, Virginia, and is a 2004 graduate of Nandua High School. At Nandua, Judge Walker was President of his class for all four years, President of the BETA Club, state runner-up and Captain of the Nandua High School Forensic team, and a member of the baseball team. He was also a recipient of the Eastern Shore News leadership scholarship given annually on the Shore.

Judge Walker received his bachelor’s degree from the University of Virginia and his law degree from the University of Virginia School of Law. Following graduation, he began his legal career by serving as a law clerk to the Honorable Raymond A. Jackson, UnitedStates District Judge for the Eastern District of Virginia.

Local news will air at 4:45, Kenny and Duane will take the night off and regular programming will resume at 7 p.m. with Bill LeCato’s Wednesday Night replay of the Franktown Jam.

Join us in congratulating our local college graduates and listen Wednesday night to your Eastern Shore Community College’s commencement at 5:00 p.m.