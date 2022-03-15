Employer Registration is Open for the April 5th Event

Eastern Shore Community College is looking forward to another successful collaboration with the ESVA and Chincoteague Chambers of Commerce, and the Virginia Employment Commission, with this spring’s Regional Job & Career Fair on Tuesday, April 5th. The event will be held at the college’s Workforce Development Services Building from 10:00am-2:00pm.

In recent years the event has featured participation from a broad and diverse offering of regional employers who have expressed great satisfaction with the number of qualified job seekers attending, and with their level of engagement and professional interest.

Registration is now open for employers. Applications are available online at es.vccs.edu or by calling Linda Baines at 757-789-1743. Employers may also email at lbaines@es.vccs.edu. Space is limited to a maximum of 40 businesses and advance registration is required. Deadline for registration is March 18th.

Details on the event and participating businesses and vendors will be released in the weeks prior to the event.