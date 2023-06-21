Eastern Shore Community College President Dr. Jim Shaeffer announced this week that the search is complete for a new Vice-President for ESCC. He continued, “It my great pleasure to announce that Dr. Joseph (Joey) Walter has accepted the position as our new Vice President of Academic, Student, and Workforce Education. Joey comes to us from Tallahassee Community College where he was the Dean of Business, Industry, and Technology. Joey brings a wealth of community college experience at various levels.”

Dr. Walter has also served as the Dean of Workforce Education, Transitional Studies, and Continuing Education at Wenatchee Valley College in Wenatchee, Washington, and a Program Advisor for the Arkansas Department of Career Education, Adult Education Division in Little Rock, Arkansas. He brings with him classroom experience that includes adult education, intermediate English Language Learning, professional ethics, and creating and facilitating multiple professional development programs for faculty, including diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging training.

Dr. Walter holds a Doctorate in Educational Leadership, and a Specialist degree in Community College Administration from Arkansas State University, a Master’s degree in Workforce Development Education, and a Bachelor’s in Human Resource Development from the University of Arkansas.

His current focus includes diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging; workforce development; student motivation; increasing student success; recruitment and retention; and building relationships among faculty, staff, and students.

Dr. Walter commented, “I am very excited to join the Eastern Shore Community College team. Thank you especially to President Shaeffer and the hiring committee for this opportunity. I am looking forward to joining the YES! culture and serving the faculty, staff, students, and business and industry partners of ESCC.”

Dr. Walter will begin on June 26, 2023. Helping with his transition is Dr. Raymond Burton who has served as interim VP since January of this year.