Your Eastern Shore Community College has announced Dr. Raymond Burton as the interim Vice President for Academic, Student, & Workforce Education upon the departure of Dr. Patrick Tompkins.

Dr. Burton brings 28 years of teaching and administrative experience in community colleges and in the Virginia Community College System. He has held multiple positions at Germanna Community College and Reynolds Community College, where he currently serves as the Dean of the School of Science, Technology, Engineering & Mathematics.

Burton holds both his Bachelor and Master of Science in Biology degrees from Virginia State University and his Doctor of Education in Educational Leadership from Liberty University.

Selected from an internal search within the Virginia Community College System, Dr. Burton will be starting his duties on Monday, January 23, on campus at ESCC.

The national search for the permanent role of Vice President for Academic, Student, & Workforce Education will continue. ESCC President Dr Jim Shaeffer adds, “We are extremely excited to have access to Dr. Burton during this transition and appreciate the genuine enthusiasm he brings to our ‘YES!’ culture, and his years of experience in education.”