Eastern Shore Community College is looking forward to another successful collaboration with the ESVA and Chincoteague Chambers of Commerce with this spring’s 2023 Job and Internship Fair. The event has been announced for Monday, April 3rd from 1:00PM-4:00PM and will be held at the college’s Workforce Development Services Building.

Registration is now open for employers. Application forms are available here and participants are urged to register now. Space is limited to a maximum of 40 businesses on a first come, first served basis. Details on the event and participating businesses and vendors will be released in the weeks prior to the event.

For questions about the event and employer registration, please contact Linda Baines at ESCC via email or call 757-789-1743.

