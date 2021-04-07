The Eastern Shore Christian Businessmen’s Association is offering a $1,000 scholarship to two graduating seniors who reside permanently in Accomack and Northampton Counties. The scholarship opportunities are open to public school, private school and home schooled students.

Scholarship information and applications can be obtained from guidance counselors at all public high schools and Broadwater Academy or by contacting Vernon J. Bell, ESCBA Scholarship Chairman at 757-787-3920. The application deadline is April 30.

The Eastern Shore Christian Businessmen’s Association was formed to promote Christian principles with emphasis on encouraging the highest ethical standards in all business, professional, community and personal dealings. The Scholarships are designed to reach out to and support young people on the Eastern Shore of Virginia.

