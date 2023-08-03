ESCBA presents two scholarships

Pictured: The Eastern Shore Christian Businessmen’s Association presented $1,000 scholarships to Claire Holland and Faith Johnson at its July meeting at the Island House Restaurant in Wachapreague. Pictured from left to right are Blake Johnson, Faith Johnson, ESCBA president John Fiege, Claire Holland, ESCBA scholarship chairman Vernon Bell and Lori Holland.

The Eastern Shore Christian Businessmen’s Association presented $1,000 scholarships to Claire Holland and Faith Johnson at its July meeting at the Island House Restaurant in Wachapreague.

The scholarships are based on academics, extracurricular activities and community involvement. In addition each candidate is interviewed by the scholarship committee and writes an essay on the importance of Christian ethics in their lives.

Holland, the daughter of Lori and the late Fred Holland of New Church, graduated from Holly Gove Christian School with a 4.0 grade point average and was a member of the National Honors Society. She was the class president all four years of her high school career and played volleyball and softball in addition to being a cheerleader. She was also the music and bible storytelling leader at Vacation Bible School for her church.

In addition to working at Island Creamery, Holland worked on the family farm and will be attending Clemson to major in agricultural mechanization and business with plans to return to the Eastern Shore and work in agriculture.

Johnson, the daughter of Blake and Martha Johnson of Belle Haven, graduated from Broadwater with a 3.91 GPA and was a member of the National Senior Beta Club. She was a member of the basketball, volleyball and track teams and took ballet lessons for 13 years. At Epworth United Methodist Church Johnson was a volunteer at Vacation Bible School and led children in bible studies and served as am acolyte. Johnson has volunteered at several fundraisers, including the Navy Seal Foundation Oyster Roast. Habitat for Humanity Fundraiser and the ESO Arts Center Fundraiser. Receiving two senior awards for positivity and determination, Johnson will be attending Virginia Tech and will be majoring in human nutrition, food and exercise.

Both Holland and Johnson read their essays on the role of Christian ethics in their lives at the meeting. Scholarship chairman Vernon Bell made the presentation.