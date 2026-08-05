ESCBA Presents Scholarship to Jacqueline Salamanca

Jacqueline Salamanca, center, a graduate of Nandua High School, received a $1,000 scholarship from the Eastern Shore Christian Businessmen’s Association. She was joined by her grandmother, Alma, and her brother Jeremey (front) and is flanked by her parents, Glenda and Francisco Salamanca. At back is the scholarship committee, from left, Rev. Sam Welsh, Steve Bowers and chairman Vernon Bell.

By Bill Sterling

The Eastern Shore Christian Businessmen’s Association presented a $1,000 scholarship to Jacqueline Diaz Salamanca at its July meeting at the Eastern Shore Yacht & Country Club.

The scholarship is based on academics, extracurricular activities and community involvement. In addition each candidate is interviewed by the scholarship committee and writes an essay on the importance of Christian ethics in their lives.

Salamanca, the daughter of Francisco and Glenda Salamanca of Onancock, ranked 12th in her Nandua High School class of 147 with a 4.05 GPA.

She will attend Batten University, formerly Virginian Wesleyan University, and major in pre-med with plans to be a cardiovascular surgeon. She said the death of a beloved uncle from heart issues led her to that choice.

At Naomi Makemie Presbyterian Church in Onancock, Salamanca assists with Vacation Bible School, helps with the annual yard sale and serves as a Sunday morning nursery attendant. She has also assisted with worship leadership, offering the Lord’s Prayer in Spanish on World Communion Sunday and acting in Christmas pageants and VBS skits.

Salamanca gained her nursing assistant certification through the Badger nursing program and spent time in a local nursing home. In her essay, Salamanca writes, “Throughout this experience, I recognized the effect of Christian ethics and how they changed me for the better. While caring for the residents, I recognized the need for sympathy, which led me to care for every single soul in that building, praying that my help would bring them some relief. I started to remember their preferences, even the simple things, like their favorite type of juice or TV show. At the nursing home, I gained so much insight into life, on how it rapidly changes. In these moments, I thought of Jesus and his endless sympathy.”

Salamanca was chosen from a group of applicants by the ESCBA scholarship committee headed by Vernon Bell with Steve Bowers and Rev. Sam Welsh. The ESCBA meets monthly to promote Christian principles and adherence to the highest ethical standards in all business dealings.