Pictured: Charmin Horton, executive director of Eastern Shore Branch of the Foodbank of Southeastern VA and the Eastern Shore, right, recently spoke to the Eastern Shore Christian Businessmen’s Association. When COVID-19 issues forced the cancellation of two major events for the ESCBA, the group elected to donate $1,500 to the Foodbank to alleviate the increased needs due to the pandemic. Pictured at left is ESCBA president George Bryan.

With COVID-19 issues preventing the Eastern Shore Christian Businessmen’s Association from breaking bread at its annual Prayer Breakfast early in 2020 and also for its Christmas banquet in December, the group elected to donate $1,500 to the United Way with an earmark for the Eastern Shore Branch of the Foodbank of Southeastern VA and the Eastern Shore.

“We at the ESCBA are acutely aware that there is a desperate need of food for those who have been struggling this past year,” said George Bryan, president of the association.

Longtime treasurer Bob Kerns made the suggestion that the ESCBA should use funds not spent on major events to support the Foodbank, which has seen an increased need due to the effects of the pandemic.

The ESCBA’s 70 members supported the motion wholeheartedly.

Charmin Horton, Branch Manager of the Foodbank’s Eastern Shore Branch, recently spoke to the group and talked about the tragedy that many local children do not know where their next meal is coming from and rely on free and reduced price school meals for proper nutrition. Horton says learning is problematic when a child is hungry.

One of the programs that reaches out to the youth is the BackPack Program. Through the Foodbank of SEVA’s Eastern Shore Branch, BackPack bags are distributed to hungry children throughout the school year in all of the elementary schools on Virginia’s Eastern Shore. Each BackPack distribution provides five nutritious child-friendly, weekend/holiday meals including main course items, fruit cups, cereal, and healthy snacks.

The Foodbank of Southeastern VA and the Eastern Shore is currently serving more the 15,000 individuals on the Eastern Shore alone through its various programs. According to Feeding America, the projected percentage of the Eastern Shore facing food insecurity is 12% for Accomack County and 13% for Northampton County, an increase over the 2019 projections.The Foodbank is able to purchase 2.5 meals with every dollar donated to the organization.

Upon receiving the donation from ESCBA, Horton said, “Partnerships with organizations such as the Eastern Shore Christian Businessmen’s Association are so meaningful to the Foodbank. These partnerships allow us to educate the community on the growing needs of the Foodbank and those we serve in the community. Support from these organizations enable us to continue our work here on the Eastern Shore. This donation allows us to ‘End Hunger Today While Nourishing Hope for Tomorrow’ and we are so appreciative for this partnership and support.”

