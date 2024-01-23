ESCBA accepting scholarship applications

January 23, 2024
Daily News Headlines

The Eastern Shore Christian Businessmen’s Association is offering two scholarships, in the amount of $1,500 each, for qualified graduating seniors from the public and private high schools and home schooled students in Accomack and Northampton counties.  The deadline for submitting applications is April 30, 2024.

Scholarship information and applications may be obtained from guidance counselors at all public high schools, Broadwater Academy, and Holly Grove Christian School or be contacting Vernon J.  Bell at. 757-787-3920 or online at [email protected].

