ESCADV Oyster Roast and Pig Picking draws 300+

More than 300 people gathered at historic Vaux Hall Farm on Saturday, May 9, for an oyster roast and pig picking fundraiser hosted by the Eastern Shore Coalition Against Domestic Violence.

The event brought together residents, advocates, volunteers, and supporters from across Virginia’s Eastern Shore for an evening focused on raising awareness and supporting efforts to end domestic and sexual violence in the region.

Guests enjoyed fresh local oysters, roasted pork, live music from the band Local Conditions, and fellowship throughout the evening. Organizers said the event helped strengthen community support for survivors while highlighting ESCADV’s mission of advocacy, education, and support services.

“This event was a powerful reminder of what our community can accomplish when we come together,” said ESCADV Board President Sharon Parker. “Seeing 300 people gather in support of ESCADV’s mission is both inspiring and encouraging.”

According to ESCADV, proceeds and awareness generated through the fundraiser will support programs including crisis intervention, advocacy services, emergency shelter, and community education initiatives. The organization provides free and confidential services to survivors throughout the Eastern Shore.

Organizers said the strong turnout reflected the community’s ongoing commitment to supporting survivors and promoting safer communities across Accomack and Northampton counties.

ESCADV also expressed appreciation to the event’s attendees, volunteers, sponsors, and community partners for helping make the fundraiser a success.

The Eastern Shore Coalition Against Domestic Violence is a nonprofit organization dedicated to eliminating domestic and sexual violence through advocacy, education, and survivor support services on Virginia’s Eastern Shore.

For more information about ESCADV or its services, residents may contact the organization at (757) 787-1329.