ESCADV announces Oyster Roast and Pig Pickin’

The Eastern Shore Coalition Against Domestic Violence is launching a new community fundraising event over Mother’s Day weekend in Melfa.

The organization will host its first-ever Oyster Roast & Pig Pickin’ on Saturday, May 9, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Vaux Hall Farm. The event, dubbed “Mother’s Day Eve,” is designed to bring the community together for an evening of food, music, and support for survivors of domestic and sexual violence.

Attendees will be served locally sourced oysters and clams, roasted hog, and traditional Southern sides, with beer and wine included in the $75 ticket price. Live music will be provided by the band Local Conditions, and the event will also feature raffles and prizes, including vacation packages and locally made goods.

Organizers say proceeds from the event will support services provided by the Eastern Shore Coalition Against Domestic Violence, including emergency shelter, a 24-hour hotline, crisis intervention, and advocacy programs.

Officials say the event is intended not only as a fundraiser, but also as an opportunity to raise awareness and show support for survivors across the Eastern Shore.