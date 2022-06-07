Virginia’s Farm Market Fresh program helps eligible seniors get fresh produce and supports local farmers and farmers’ markets.

The program offers coupons to low-income residents age 60 or older, which can be exchanged for fresh, locally grown fruits, vegetables and fresh-cut herbs at approved farmers’ markets and roadside stands.

Seniors can complete an application at their local Area Agency on Aging, Eastern Shore Area Agency on Aging/ Community Action Agency, at 757-442-9652. Participation is limited and applications are accepted on a first-come, first-served basis.

For more information on the Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program, visit https://vda.virginia.gov/sfmnp.htm.

