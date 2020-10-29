The Eastern Shore Area Agency on Aging wants medicare-eligible residents living in Accomack and Northampton Counties to know that certified benefites counselors are available to safely help individuals navigate the 2020 Medicare Open Enrollment season which ends. on December 7.

Benefits Counselors for the ESAAA/CAA are working virtually and by telephone with Medicare eligible individuals, providing unbiased assistance with first-time Medicare enrollment. Benefits counselors have also been helping those who are already enrolled in Medicare Part A, and due to a recent job loss because of the pandemic fine themselves without employer health care coverage, and need to enroll in Medicare Part B outpatient coverage and/or Part D prescription drug plan.

During Open Enrollment, benefits counselors will be helping those who need to sign up for Medicare Part D, whether for the first time, or if they would like to make changes in their current plan.

The Eastern Shore AAA/CAA program is part of the Virginia Insurance Counseling and Assistance Program.

Individuals who would like to schedule an appointment or learn more, can call Linda Arvidson at 757-442-9652 or go to www.esaaacaa.org.

