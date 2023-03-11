Pictured: ESVA Chamber Chairman Ace Seybolt, Vice Chair Jennifer Annis, ES Tourism Chairman John Coker and ESVA Chamber Immediate Past President Will Russell pictured in front of the portrait of Charles Franklin Russell I, the founder of the Chamber.

It was a banner day on Tuesday, March 7, for the ESVA Tourism Commission and ESVA Chamber of Commerce. Both organizations strengthened their partnership by becoming co-owners of the Chamber of Commerce building located in Melfa, VA. The partnership between the two organizations will benefit the businesses and communities on the Eastern Shore for years to come.

“I am very excited for the opportunities this partnership provides for the businesses on the Shore. It provides the ability for both organizations to collaborate more closely on a daily basis which will only enhance services for the businesses and communities” stated Executive Director, Robert Sabbatini.

This news comes on the heels of the highly successful, sold out, annual Eastern Shore Tourism Summit sponsored by the ESVA Tourism Commission on February 27. The Tourism Summit featured Jon Schallert, renowned business consultant and speaker who teaches businesses how to reinvent themselves into consumer destinations.

Chairman of the ESVA Tourism Commission, John Coker stated “Tourism on the Eastern Shore continues to gain momentum. Tourism and the Chamber of Commerce are extremely important for the Eastern Shore and this partnership will lead to great opportunities.” The ESVA Chamber of Commerce has also seen its share of successes over the last year specifically their new signature events- ESVA Chamber Fest and the ESVA Agricultural Fair. Chamber Fest featured the Molly Hatchet Band with over 1,000 people in attendance in September of 2022.

Chairman of the ESVA Chamber of Commerce, Ace Seybolt stated, “It’s a win-win for everyone, and I am very proud of our partnership with the Tourism Commission and the possibilities this gives to the businesses on the Shore.” Both boards for the Tourism Commission and Chamber of Commerce worked diligently to see this opportunity come to fruition.

Additional plans will be forthcoming on what both organizations plan to do with the Chamber building.

For more information on the ESVA Chamber of Commerce please visit esvachamber.org or call 757-787-2460. For more information on the ESVA Tourism Commission please visit visitesva.com or call 757-787-8268.