ES Soil and Water Conservation District announces Annual Poster Contest

The Eastern Shore Soil and Water Conservation District is announcing that it is time for the annual conservation poster contest. The theme for the 2024 contest is “May the Forest Be With You, Always.” Students are encouraged to create a poster showcasing the importance of forests. The local contest is open to any public, private or homeschooled student in Accomack and Northampton in grades K-12.

Students may also enter through other groups such as Scouts, 4-H, or church youth groups. Any Girl or Boy Scout who creates a poster and submits it to Eastern Shore Soil and Water Conservation District for judging can earn the VASWCD Poster Contest Patch.

This contest is held every year and has 7 categories: K-1, 2-3, 3-6, 7-9, 10-12, and 7-12 digitally created.. New this year is an assisted category for grades K-12 for students who may require assistance in completing their posters to be able to participate. Posters that win first place in each of these categories are awarded a cash prize and sent to the Virginia Association of Soil and Water Conservation Districts for the State Competition. The deadline for entries is Friday, May 10, 2024.

For more information about this year’s contest and to get an entry form please contact Julie Head @ 757 302-4433 or [email protected]