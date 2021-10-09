Pictured: Atlantic center nurse Sheneka Littleton administers a flu vaccine at the Oct. 2 clinic.

The CDC is urging people to roll up their sleeves again – for a flu shot – warning that this year flu season may come earlier and be more severe since many people went without a flu shot last year. Eastern Shore Rural Health System, Inc. continues to offer drive through flu shot clinics for community members from 9 a.m. to noon at its Atlantic Community Health Center Oct. 16, its Onley center Oct. 23 and its Eastville center Oct. 30 and Nov. 6. Call in advance to make an appointment.

