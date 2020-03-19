Important Information for Eastern Shore Rural Health DENTAL patients! 3-19-20

DENTAL services are limited to EMERGENCIES ONLY at Atlantic and Franktown Community Health Centers. School dental units are closed.

Dental emergencies are:

· Severe toothache pain.

· Swelling of your gums, face or neck.

· Bleeding in your mouth that won’t stop especially if you’ve had a recent tooth extraction.

· Infection or substantial risk of infection.

· Trauma.

Dental patients with an urgent need should CALL BEFORE coming in. See the COVID-19 tab at esrh.org for details.

Important information for Eastern Shore Rural Health patients 3-19-20

Office hours after 5 p.m. are suspended at all centers.

ROUTINE MEDICAL appointments are being rescheduled. Patients will be contacted and refills can be taken care of at that time. If you need a refill and don’t have an appointment scheduled contact your center by phone or patient portal. To create a portal account, call your center, and ask to be “web enabled. To use the portal, go to esrh.org.

Patients who are sick should call ahead prior to going a center. Patients are encouraged to come to appointments alone. Non-essential visitors will not be permitted.

.