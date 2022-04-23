Pictured: Library staff stand in the future archives room in the new ESVA Heritage Center, under construction now and due to open in late Summer.

The Eastern Shore Public Library (ESPL) Foundation is sponsoring a drawing for a 52” Ferris Zero Turn Mower donated by Fairdale Tractor & Equipment Company in Accomac. This mower is a 500S cutter with commercial grade features with a value of over $6,500. Ticket sales are starting now at $20.00 each and the drawing will be held on Friday, July 15, 2022 at the ESPL Foundation Office located in the Historic Onancock School.

Proceeds from the ticket sales will support the new Eastern Shore of Virginia Heritage Center, which will be located at the new Regional Library in Parksley. Tickets will be available at the following locations: The Book Bin; Jaxon’s; Rayfield’s Pharmacy (Nassawadox, Eastville, Cape Charles) and all Eastern Shore Public Library System branches and affiliates in Accomac, Nassawadox, Cape Charles, and Chincoteague, or online at www.ESPLFoundation.OurRaffle.org.

Sponsors for this event include: Devon Mack State Farm; Holden’s Residential Rental; Herbert Senn Co., Edward Jones; John Fiege, CFP; C. D. Marsh Jewelers; Woody’s Auto Services, Jay Davenport, Lynn & Curtis Badger, and a “Library Friend.”

For more information contact www.ESPLFoundation.org, the Eastern Shore Public Library Foundation at (757) 787-2500 or esplibraryfundraiser16@gmail.com