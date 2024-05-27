ES Literacy Council holding Summer Mystery Challenge

The Eastern Shore Literacy Council, in collaboration with the Eastern Shore Public Library System and the Eastern Shore Community College Learning Resource Center, announces a summer mystery challenge at each of the five local public libraries throughout the month of June. Challenges can be completed at one library or all five during normal library hours of operation. One player or multiple players solve clues leading them to four books at each library. In each book, a particular word has to be found which will help Buzz Bee finish a quest before the summer heat arrives.

The escape challenges are designed to familiarize users with the libraries and some of its most helpful features, services, and policies

Participants successfully completing the word challenge at any of the five participating libraries will be entered into a drawing for a $10 gift certificate. Complete all library challenges and be entered into a drawing for a $50 gift card.

No appointment is necessary to play. Library staff will be available to provide hints should a player get stumped. For fun and a different summer adventure, visit one or all the local public libraries. The staff at the Learning Resource Center at Eastern Shore Community College, Melfa; the Eastern Shore Regional Library, Parksley; Northampton Public Library, Nassawadox; Chincoteague Library, Chincoteague Island and Cape Charles Memorial Library, Cape Charles are ready for the challenge.

Links to the library escape challenge can be found at http://tinyurl.com/ESVAescape.