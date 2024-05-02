ES Health District releases Community Health Assessment

The Eastern Shore Health District is pleased to announce the release of their 2023-2024 Community Health Assessment (CHA), which can be viewed online at: www.vdh.virginia.gov/eastern-shore/cha-and-chip. This report details population-level health indicators and top health concerns for the Eastern Shore, including Accomack and Northampton Counties.

The information in the CHA was gathered by distributing a community-wide survey, analyzing available public health data, and hearing from community partner organizations.

“This CHA would not have been possible without the incredible support and participation from our community members and partners and our CHA Steering Committee,” stated Jon Richardson, health district director. The report includes data and perceptions about health outcomes, risky behaviors, barriers to health, social determinants of health, and human resources for health.

Based on the findings of the CHA, four priority areas were identified:

Health Education and Behavior Change, such as drug and substance use and misuse and health literacy

Availability of Quality Services, such as availability of specialist-level care and services for the elderly

Social Determinants of Health, such as housing and youth engagement

Access to Services, such as distance to care and transportation and financial barriers

“The CHA is just the first phase in improving the health of our community as its purpose is to identify the health issues the community wants to have addressed,” Richardson said.

Over the next several months, the health district will determine its role in addressing the priorities detailed above and look forward to further serving the people of the Eastern Shore.