ES CSB discuss local opioid programs with Northampton Board

Pictured: Karrie Phillips teaching local students about the dangers of opioids.

Officials from the Eastern Shore Community Services Board appeared before Northampton County supervisors to request continued support for a regional program addressing opioid addiction through prevention, treatment, and recovery services.

Chief Operating Officer Kelly Bulin told the board the program is funded through the Virginia Opioid Abatement Authority, which distributes money to states and localities from nationwide legal settlements with pharmaceutical companies tied to the opioid crisis.

The Eastern Shore initiative is a collaborative effort involving both Northampton and Accomack counties and local partners. The program previously received about $217,000 in funding to support services across the two counties.

Bulin said the effort focuses on three areas: prevention programs in schools, addiction treatment and recovery services, and public education campaigns about substance abuse.

Through the prevention component, a full-time specialist works in middle and high schools across the Eastern Shore delivering an evidence-based program called Operation Prevention. The program teaches students communication skills, mental wellness strategies, and the risks associated with substance abuse.

So far this year, more than 300 youths have participated in the program, with the number expected to approach 400 by the end of the school year.

The funding also supports treatment services for individuals struggling with addiction, including medication-assisted treatment, counseling, and support programs. A health navigator position helps clients address additional needs such as transportation, housing, food, and employment.

Demand for services has exceeded expectations. The program originally planned to serve about 50 individuals but has already assisted more than 300 people through treatment and recovery programs.

Bulin told supervisors the Eastern Shore averages about 15 opioid overdose deaths each year. Because of the region’s small population, she said the per-capita rate is among the higher rates in Virginia. Roughly half of those deaths occur in Northampton County.

She also noted that some local residents travel outside the region to obtain drugs, meaning certain overdose deaths may be recorded in other jurisdictions rather than on the Eastern Shore.

To continue the program, the Community Services Board is requesting Northampton County allocate about $77,000 from its share of opioid settlement funds. The money is already designated for opioid-related services and would be passed through the county to support the collaborative effort.

Executive Director Mimi Sedjat also highlighted a regional overdose fatality review team that examines every overdose death in the two counties. The group includes law enforcement, schools, social services, and health providers who review each case to identify missed opportunities for intervention and ways to prevent future deaths.

Bulin and Sedjat said this approach has helped improve recovery outcomes, with many participants now remaining in treatment for six months or longer.