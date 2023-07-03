ONANCOCK, Virginia – A wonderful aspect of life on the Shore is the care Shore neighbors show for each other, and Chester Jackson is at the head of the line. In 2018 he and his car club, the Eastern Shore Cruisers, started a car show called “Axing Out Cancer.” Since then, Axing Out Cancer has earned more than $20,000, including a recent gift of $5,000 from the 2022 car show, to benefit patients at the Riverside Shore Cancer Center.

Now president of the Cruisers, Jackson has pledged support of the Cancer Center into the foreseeable future. “I try to tell people ES Cruisers is not just about going out and showing your car off and coming back home, its more about giving back to the community,” said Jackson. “That’s the kind of people on the Shore who do this. I can’t say enough about Eastern Shore people.”

In total, the Cruisers hosted fifteen car shows in 2022. Proceeds from the shows were distributed to the Riverside Shore Cancer Center, to the Eastern Shore Community College for nursing scholarships, to the Accomack Northampton Pregnancy Center, to the residents at a local nursing home, and other community groups.

“Chester and the Cruisers club members have made a huge difference for the Shore’s cancer patients,” said Sally Schreiber with Riverside Community Relations. “Their thoughtfulness touches patients at a particularly difficult time in their lives. We are so grateful that the Cruisers continue to support patients in this way.”

2023’s Axing Out Cancer is anticipated for October on Lankford Highway in Tasley. Again it will benefit patients at the Riverside Shore Cancer Center.