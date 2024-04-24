ES Boys and Girls Club to hold Summer Programs

April 24, 2024
Mary Nottingham Smith Cultural Enrichment Center

The Eastern Shore Boys & Girls Club has announced its Summer Program beginning June 17 through Aug. 23, Monday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. TO 5:30 p.m.

Registration will be first come, first serve. The weekly fee is $55 for ages 5-12 with a $25 registration fee. The membership fee for ages 13-18 is $20 with a registration fee of $25. If teens come before noon, then weekly fee will e charged.

Youth ages 5-12 must provide copy of birth certificate, shot record and physical.

The program includes daily meals, field trips, games, technology, fien arts, education and sports.

For more information, call 757-302-0323, email easternshorefrontdesk@bgcseva.org or go to www.bgcseva.org.

