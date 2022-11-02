The Eastern Shore Antique Auto Club recently donated $1,450 to the Eastern Shore Boys & Girls Club raised at a show in Exmore. Each year the club uses proceeds from the show to donate to a worthy local organization. Roy Ballard, left, president of the local antique car club, made the presentation to Kathy Custis, director of the Eastern Shore Boys & Girls Club. The club meets after school each weekday at the Mary N. Smith Enrichment and Cultural Center in Accomac.