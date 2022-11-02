The Eastern Shore Antique Auto Club recently donated $1,450 to the Eastern Shore Boys & Girls Club raised at a show in Exmore. Each year the club uses proceeds from the show to donate to a worthy local organization. Roy Ballard, left, president of the local antique car club, made the presentation to Kathy Custis, director of the Eastern Shore Boys & Girls Club. The club meets after school each weekday at the Mary N. Smith Enrichment and Cultural Center in Accomac.
Related Posts
Fire at Walgreens reported Wednesday afternoon
December 10, 2020
Senator Mark Warner visits shore, conducts town hall
April 25, 2019
SHORE PERSPECTIVES: The Class of 2021
June 7, 2021
Local Conditions
November 2, 2022, 2:30 pm
Partly sunny
64°F
64°F
9 mph
real feel: 67°F
current pressure: 30 in
humidity: 61%
wind speed: 9 mph NNE
wind gusts: 9 mph
UV-Index: 3
sunrise: 7:29 am
sunset: 6:03 pm
4 hours ago
Get your shine on with this multi-colored, confetti knit sweater! With its multi-colored thread detail, it will make your sweater stand out above the rest from Coastal Charm Boutique! ... See MoreSee Less