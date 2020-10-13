The Virginia State computer system failed Tuesday morning as the result of a fiber optric cable cut near the Commonwealth Enterprise Solution Center near Chester. Individuals wishing to vote early today will be offered a provisional ballot or can return to vote when the issue is resolved.

State computers throughout the Commonwealth including the Health Department do not have service and it could be several hours before it is restored.

For those who haven’t registered to vote as today is the deadline, you can’t register online but you can visit your local registrars office.

There has been no word on whether or not the deadline will be extended. Stay tuned to WESR and monitor shoredailynews.com for updates.

.